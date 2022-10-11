HAPI Protocol (HAPI) Trading Down 6.5% This Week

HAPI Protocol (HAPI) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, HAPI Protocol has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. HAPI Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $147,495.00 worth of HAPI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HAPI Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $6.66 or 0.00034927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,060.54 or 0.99999967 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006597 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003517 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00047228 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00061632 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022782 BTC.

About HAPI Protocol

HAPI Protocol (HAPI) is a token. It was first traded on March 10th, 2021. HAPI Protocol’s total supply is 591,929 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,816 tokens. The official message board for HAPI Protocol is medium.com/i-am-hapi. HAPI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one. The official website for HAPI Protocol is hapi.one.

Buying and Selling HAPI Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI Protocol (HAPI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HAPI Protocol has a current supply of 591,929.20666767 with 704,816.96177223 in circulation. The last known price of HAPI Protocol is 6.76766858 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $241,521.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hapi.one/.”

