Hardy Reed LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Hardy Reed LLC lowered its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MLI traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.17. 7,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,816. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.11. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $70.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.75 and its 200-day moving average is $58.20.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 46.35%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $67,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

