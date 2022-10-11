Hardy Reed LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up about 0.3% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,927,000 after buying an additional 55,106 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. TheStreet cut shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

Insider Activity at Progressive

Progressive Price Performance

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.07. 94,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,639. The stock has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.14. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $129.76.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.