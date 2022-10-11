Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stake Boosted by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Hasbro accounts for 2.0% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Hasbro by 115.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,808. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.20. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $66.54 and a one year high of $105.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAS. KeyCorp lowered Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hasbro from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

