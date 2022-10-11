HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,594 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up about 1.4% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:HDB traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.50. The stock had a trading volume of 74,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,065. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.99. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.78.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.5805 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

