Head-To-Head Comparison: National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) vs. JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) and National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.2% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of National Retail Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of National Retail Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and National Retail Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBG SMITH Properties $634.36 million 3.23 -$79.26 million $0.57 31.39 National Retail Properties $726.41 million 9.52 $290.11 million $1.70 22.96

Profitability

National Retail Properties has higher revenue and earnings than JBG SMITH Properties. National Retail Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JBG SMITH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and National Retail Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBG SMITH Properties 10.88% 2.31% 1.11% National Retail Properties 42.21% 8.09% 4.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for JBG SMITH Properties and National Retail Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBG SMITH Properties 0 3 0 0 2.00 National Retail Properties 1 2 1 1 2.40

JBG SMITH Properties currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.92%. National Retail Properties has a consensus target price of $48.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.80%. Given JBG SMITH Properties’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe JBG SMITH Properties is more favorable than National Retail Properties.

Dividends

JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. National Retail Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. JBG SMITH Properties pays out 157.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Retail Properties pays out 129.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Retail Properties has raised its dividend for 32 consecutive years. National Retail Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Retail Properties has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National Retail Properties beats JBG SMITH Properties on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters. JBG SMITH's portfolio currently comprises 20.7 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets, 98% at our share of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 17.1 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

