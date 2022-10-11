Head to Head Review: POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) and Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) and Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and Infineon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies N/A -83.49% -76.40% Infineon Technologies 14.59% 18.41% 9.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of POET Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $210,000.00 518.98 -$15.67 million ($0.49) -6.06 Infineon Technologies $13.22 billion 2.31 $1.40 billion $1.64 14.29

This table compares POET Technologies and Infineon Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infineon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

POET Technologies has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infineon Technologies has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for POET Technologies and Infineon Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Infineon Technologies 1 1 5 0 2.57

POET Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 169.51%. Infineon Technologies has a consensus target price of $39.82, suggesting a potential upside of 69.87%. Given POET Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than Infineon Technologies.

Summary

Infineon Technologies beats POET Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POET Technologies

(Get Rating)

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, optical coherence tomography for medical devices, virtual reality systems markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Infineon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products. The company's Industrial Power Control segment provides bare dies, discrete IGBTs, driver ICs, SIC diodes, and IGBT modules and stacks for home appliances, industrial drives, industrial power supplies, industrial robotics, industrial vehicles, and traction, as well as for energy generation, storage, and transmission. Its Power & Sensor Systems segment offers gas sensors, MEMS microphones, and pressure sensors chips; discrete low-voltage, mid-voltage, and high-voltage power MOSFETs; control ICs; customized chips; GaN power switches; GPS low-noise amplifiers; low-voltage and high-voltage driver ICs; radar sensor ICs; RF antenna switches and power transistors; transient voltage suppressor diodes; and USB controllers for use in audio amplifiers, automotive electronics, BLDC motors, cellular communications infrastructure, electric vehicle charging stations, human machine interaction, Internet of Things, LED and conventional lighting systems, mobile devices, and power management applications. The company's Connected Secure Systems segment provides connectivity solutions, embedded security controllers, microcontrollers, and security controllers for authentication, automotive, consumer electronics, government identification document, Internet of Things, mobile communication, payment system, ticketing, access control, and trusted computing applications. Infineon Technologies AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.