Head to Head Survey: EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) & Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN)

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) and Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of EZFill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Jiuzi shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of EZFill shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for EZFill and Jiuzi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZFill 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

EZFill presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 400.00%. Given EZFill’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe EZFill is more favorable than Jiuzi.

This table compares EZFill and Jiuzi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZFill -132.26% -60.69% -55.93% Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EZFill and Jiuzi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZFill $7.23 million 2.20 -$9.38 million ($0.54) -1.11 Jiuzi $9.54 million 0.50 $810,000.00 N/A N/A

Jiuzi has higher revenue and earnings than EZFill.

About EZFill

EZFill Holdings Inc. operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., through its variable interest entity in Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co., Ltd., franchises and operates Jiuzi retail stores that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts. As of March 15, 2022, it operated 37 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

