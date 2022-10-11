Head-To-Head Survey: NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC – Get Rating) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NeoMagic and Allegro MicroSystems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get NeoMagic alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 7 0 3.00

Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.05%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Allegro MicroSystems $768.67 million 5.39 $119.41 million $0.52 41.65

This table compares NeoMagic and Allegro MicroSystems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than NeoMagic.

Risk & Volatility

NeoMagic has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.1% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NeoMagic and Allegro MicroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A Allegro MicroSystems 13.44% 15.32% 12.57%

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats NeoMagic on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoMagic

(Get Rating)

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions. The company, through its MercadoMagico.com division, operates an e-Commerce platform that allows user to buy and sell products from one another or buy premium electronic products. It sells its applications processors under the MiMagic brand name. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Milpitas, California.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for NeoMagic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoMagic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.