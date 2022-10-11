Hectagon (HECTA) Trading Down 27.3% This Week

Hectagon (HECTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One Hectagon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00004766 BTC on popular exchanges. Hectagon has a total market capitalization of $191,174.88 and approximately $36,686.00 worth of Hectagon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hectagon has traded down 27.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hectagon alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003102 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070415 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10764804 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00034307 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Hectagon Profile

Hectagon’s launch date was August 7th, 2022. Hectagon’s total supply is 594,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,057 tokens. Hectagon’s official Twitter account is @hectagonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hectagon is hectagon.finance.

Buying and Selling Hectagon

According to CryptoCompare, “Hectagon (HECTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hectagon has a current supply of 594,694 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hectagon is 0.87065869 USD and is down -51.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $79,785.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hectagon.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hectagon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hectagon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hectagon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hectagon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hectagon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.