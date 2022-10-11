Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) PT Lowered to $71.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 39.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

Helios Technologies stock opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.96. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $114.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $241.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 417.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Further Reading

