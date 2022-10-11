Herbee (BEE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $541,736.00

Herbee (BEE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Herbee token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Herbee has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $541,736.00 worth of Herbee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Herbee has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,071.15 or 1.00021210 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003543 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00047221 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010447 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00061325 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00022478 BTC.

About Herbee

Herbee (CRYPTO:BEE) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Herbee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. Herbee’s official Twitter account is @herbeecoin. The official website for Herbee is www.herbee.co.kr.

Buying and Selling Herbee

According to CryptoCompare, “Herbee (BEE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Klaytn platform. Herbee has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Herbee is 0.34716593 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $82,867.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.herbee.co.kr/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Herbee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Herbee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Herbee using one of the exchanges listed above.

