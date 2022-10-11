Hero Arena (HERA) Price Down 11.4% Over Last Week

Hero Arena (HERA) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. Hero Arena has a market capitalization of $32,659.19 and approximately $12,207.00 worth of Hero Arena was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hero Arena has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Hero Arena token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hero Arena alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034199 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hero Arena Profile

Hero Arena’s genesis date was September 14th, 2021. Hero Arena’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,743,750 tokens. Hero Arena’s official Twitter account is @heroarena_hera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hero Arena’s official message board is heroarena.medium.com. The official website for Hero Arena is heroarena.app.

Buying and Selling Hero Arena

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Arena (HERA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hero Arena has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hero Arena is 0.0057436 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $14,695.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://heroarena.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hero Arena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hero Arena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hero Arena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hero Arena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hero Arena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.