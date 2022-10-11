HeroesTD Hits 1-Day Volume of $723.00 (HTD)

HeroesTD (HTD) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One HeroesTD token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. HeroesTD has a total market cap of $83,789.62 and $723.00 worth of HeroesTD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HeroesTD has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HeroesTD Profile

HeroesTD launched on November 28th, 2021. HeroesTD’s total supply is 468,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,653,305 tokens. HeroesTD’s official message board is medium.com/@heroestd. HeroesTD’s official Twitter account is @heroes_td. The official website for HeroesTD is www.heroestd.io.

Buying and Selling HeroesTD

According to CryptoCompare, “HeroesTD (HTD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HeroesTD has a current supply of 468,000,000 with 35,653,304.602 in circulation. The last known price of HeroesTD is 0.00234439 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $185.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.heroestd.io/.”

