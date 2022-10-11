Heron Asia Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $354,902.17 (HERON)

Heron Asia (HERON) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 11th. One Heron Asia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Heron Asia has a total market cap of $354,902.17 and approximately $3.00 worth of Heron Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Heron Asia has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003088 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070234 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10737070 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034250 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Heron Asia Profile

Heron Asia’s launch date was October 29th, 2021. Heron Asia’s total supply is 33,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,000,000 tokens. Heron Asia’s official Twitter account is @heronasia. The official website for Heron Asia is heron.asia.

Buying and Selling Heron Asia

According to CryptoCompare, “Heron Asia (HERON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Heron Asia has a current supply of 33,500,000 with 17,441,979.57107702 in circulation. The last known price of Heron Asia is 0.00151133 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $103.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://heron.asia/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heron Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Heron Asia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Heron Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

