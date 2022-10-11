Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC cut its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.85.

NYSE:HES traded down $3.13 on Tuesday, reaching $123.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,413. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.55 and a 200 day moving average of $112.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.53. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $68.32 and a 12-month high of $131.83.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.85%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

