hiENS3 (HIENS3) Price Reaches $0.0371 on Major Exchanges

hiENS3 (HIENS3) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One hiENS3 token can currently be bought for $0.0371 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, hiENS3 has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. hiENS3 has a market cap of $222,461.55 and approximately $6.15 million worth of hiENS3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get hiENS3 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003057 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010800 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070324 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10764804 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034252 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About hiENS3

hiENS3’s genesis date was September 4th, 2022. hiENS3’s official website is www.fracton.cool. hiENS3’s official Twitter account is @fractonprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for hiENS3 is https://reddit.com/r/fracton_protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling hiENS3

According to CryptoCompare, “hiENS3 (HIENS3) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. hiENS3 has a current supply of 0. The last known price of hiENS3 is 0.03796091 USD and is down -5.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,821,317.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fracton.cool/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as hiENS3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire hiENS3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase hiENS3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for hiENS3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for hiENS3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.