hiODBS (HIODBS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. hiODBS has a market cap of $354,522.83 and approximately $5.18 million worth of hiODBS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, hiODBS has traded 58.4% lower against the dollar. One hiODBS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get hiODBS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003102 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070324 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10764804 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00034307 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About hiODBS

hiODBS’s launch date was September 13th, 2022. hiODBS’s total supply is 72,995,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,947,000 tokens. The official website for hiODBS is www.fracton.cool. hiODBS’s official Twitter account is @fractonprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling hiODBS

According to CryptoCompare, “hiODBS (HIODBS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. hiODBS has a current supply of 72,995,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of hiODBS is 0.00572314 USD and is up 4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,882,486.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fracton.cool/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as hiODBS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade hiODBS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase hiODBS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for hiODBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for hiODBS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.