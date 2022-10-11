Hoard Trading 14.3% Higher This Week (HRD)

Hoard (HRD) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last week, Hoard has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One Hoard token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000905 BTC on major exchanges. Hoard has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $508,812.00 worth of Hoard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hoard alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003171 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Hoard Token Profile

Hoard was first traded on September 9th, 2022. Hoard’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Hoard’s official message board is medium.com/@hoardusdh. Hoard’s official Twitter account is @hoardusdh. Hoard’s official website is www.usdh.finance.

Buying and Selling Hoard

According to CryptoCompare, “Hoard (HRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hoard has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hoard is 0.19388132 USD and is down -4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $42,109.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.usdh.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hoard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hoard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.