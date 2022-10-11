Hoard Trading Up 14.3% This Week (HRD)

Hoard (HRD) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Hoard has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $508,812.00 worth of Hoard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoard token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hoard has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003171 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Hoard

Hoard’s launch date was September 9th, 2022. Hoard’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Hoard’s official Twitter account is @hoardusdh. Hoard’s official message board is medium.com/@hoardusdh. Hoard’s official website is www.usdh.finance.

Hoard Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hoard (HRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hoard has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hoard is 0.19388132 USD and is down -4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $42,109.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.usdh.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoard using one of the exchanges listed above.

