Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $60.82

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.82 and last traded at $60.91, with a volume of 7129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Hologic Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 1,825.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Hologic by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

