Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Lowered by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 67,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,654,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 103,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 84,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $171.89 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $4.12 per share. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

