Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 30,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 188,110 shares.The stock last traded at $10.02 and had previously closed at $10.02.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZON. Springhouse Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 2,233.7% in the second quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 805,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 771,400 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 214.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 629,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 429,801 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 1,756.9% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 288,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 272,692 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $991,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $992,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

