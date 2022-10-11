HorseDrace (HORSEDRACE) Price Down 86.9% This Week

HorseDrace (HORSEDRACE) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. HorseDrace has a total market cap of $40,051.68 and $12,639.00 worth of HorseDrace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HorseDrace has traded 86.9% lower against the dollar. One HorseDrace token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034199 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About HorseDrace

HorseDrace’s launch date was September 18th, 2022. The official website for HorseDrace is www.horsedrace.com. HorseDrace’s official Twitter account is @horsedrace.

HorseDrace Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HorseDrace (HORSEDRACE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HorseDrace has a current supply of 0. The last known price of HorseDrace is 0.00014714 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.horsedrace.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorseDrace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorseDrace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HorseDrace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

