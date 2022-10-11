Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Receives Outperform Rating from Wolfe Research

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wolfe Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.58% from the stock’s current price.

HWM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Shares of HWM opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average is $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,523,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,466,000 after buying an additional 3,870,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 219.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,681 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 605.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,323,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,197 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,584,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,964,000 after buying an additional 1,080,491 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

