HubGame Trading 30.6% Lower Over Last Week (HUB)

HubGame (HUB) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One HubGame token can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HubGame has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and $36,806.00 worth of HubGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HubGame has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HubGame Profile

HubGame is a token. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2022. HubGame’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. HubGame’s official website is hubgame.io. HubGame’s official Twitter account is @hub_gamefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HubGame Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HubGame (HUB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. HubGame has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HubGame is 0.0073541 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $30,278.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hubgame.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HubGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HubGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HubGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

