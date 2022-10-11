HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital cut its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 233.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,292,000 after purchasing an additional 51,938 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.92.

HubSpot Stock Down 4.5 %

HUBS stock traded down $12.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.21. 3,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,618. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.74 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.21 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $2,431,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 658,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,206,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $2,431,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 658,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,206,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.