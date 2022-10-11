Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.88.

Shares of NYSE:HII traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $235.06. 237,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,701. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $243.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

