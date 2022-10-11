ICHELLO Music & Technology (ELLO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11,312.00

ICHELLO Music & Technology (ELLO) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last week, ICHELLO Music & Technology has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. ICHELLO Music & Technology has a market capitalization of $37,604.46 and $11,312.00 worth of ICHELLO Music & Technology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHELLO Music & Technology token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034199 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ICHELLO Music & Technology Token Profile

ICHELLO Music & Technology was first traded on January 31st, 2022. ICHELLO Music & Technology’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,000,000 tokens. ICHELLO Music & Technology’s official Twitter account is @ichelloarts. The Reddit community for ICHELLO Music & Technology is https://reddit.com/r/ichelloarts. The official website for ICHELLO Music & Technology is ichello.com.br.

ICHELLO Music & Technology Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ICHELLO Music & Technology (ELLO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ICHELLO Music & Technology has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ICHELLO Music & Technology is 0.00026339 USD and is down -2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $640.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ichello.com.br/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHELLO Music & Technology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHELLO Music & Technology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHELLO Music & Technology using one of the exchanges listed above.

