Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.
About Identillect Technologies
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. The company offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology. It serves the accounting, education professional, financial, legal, medical, real estate, and resource industries in the United States and Mexico. Identillect Technologies Corp.
Read More
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
- McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
Receive News & Ratings for Identillect Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identillect Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.