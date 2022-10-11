Idle Ninja Online (NINKY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9,901.00

Idle Ninja Online (NINKY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Idle Ninja Online token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idle Ninja Online has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Idle Ninja Online has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $9,901.00 worth of Idle Ninja Online was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Idle Ninja Online Token Profile

Idle Ninja Online’s launch date was December 12th, 2021. Idle Ninja Online’s total supply is 3,750,100,000 tokens. Idle Ninja Online’s official Twitter account is @idleninjaonline and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Idle Ninja Online is https://reddit.com/r/idleninjaonlinereddit. The official message board for Idle Ninja Online is medium.com/idleninjaonline. Idle Ninja Online’s official website is nft.monsters.ninja.

Buying and Selling Idle Ninja Online

According to CryptoCompare, “Idle Ninja Online (NINKY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Idle Ninja Online has a current supply of 3,750,100,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Idle Ninja Online is 0.00033395 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,807.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nft.monsters.ninja/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle Ninja Online directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle Ninja Online should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle Ninja Online using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

