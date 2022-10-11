Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Argus

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Argus from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ILMN. Bank of America cut their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Illumina to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $3.55 on Tuesday, hitting $199.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,118. Illumina has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $428.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,329.45 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,069,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,464 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after acquiring an additional 27,260 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,675 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

