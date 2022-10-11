Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Argus

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Argus from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.01% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ILMN. Bank of America cut their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Illumina to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.75.
Illumina Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $3.55 on Tuesday, hitting $199.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,118. Illumina has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $428.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,329.45 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,069,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,464 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after acquiring an additional 27,260 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,675 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
