Immunic Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,419 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 933% compared to the average daily volume of 331 call options.
Immunic Stock Up 13.5 %
Shares of IMUX traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.04. 117,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,069. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $215.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.00. Immunic has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $14.50.
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Immunic will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Immunic in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Immunic by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.
Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.
