Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Down to $9.54

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.54, but opened at $9.20. Immunovant shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 3,152 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMVT has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Immunovant Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Torti purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,409.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, Director Frank Torti acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 393,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,409.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 416,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,002.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,831,986. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,692 shares of company stock worth $32,989. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in Immunovant by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 7,224,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,613 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after buying an additional 1,404,404 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 8.5% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 422,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 148.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 412,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

