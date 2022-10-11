Impermax Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $6.85 Million (IMX)

Impermax (IMX) traded down 83.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Impermax coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0685 or 0.00000357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Impermax has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $170,591.00 worth of Impermax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Impermax has traded 85.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003176 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Impermax

Impermax launched on April 22nd, 2021. Impermax’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Impermax is www.impermax.finance. The Reddit community for Impermax is https://reddit.com/r/ImpermaxFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Impermax’s official Twitter account is @ImpermaxFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Impermax

According to CryptoCompare, “Impermax enables Indirect Liquidity Providing. This means liquidity providers can lend funds to other providers who use them to earn AMM yields and then share the returns with the lender. All impermanent loss is carried by the borrower.The official Impermax ticker is “IMX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

