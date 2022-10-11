Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.75 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

In other news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at $214,171.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at $214,171.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $51,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,132.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 592.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

