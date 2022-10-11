India Coin (INDIA) Tops One Day Volume of $36,199.00

India Coin (INDIA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 11th. One India Coin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, India Coin has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. India Coin has a market capitalization of $540,362.54 and approximately $36,199.00 worth of India Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

India Coin Profile

India Coin’s launch date was August 17th, 2021. India Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,416,662,875,204 tokens. India Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@indiacoin15. India Coin’s official website is indiacoin.world. The Reddit community for India Coin is https://reddit.com/r/india_coin15/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. India Coin’s official Twitter account is @indiacoin15.

Buying and Selling India Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “India Coin (INDIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. India Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of India Coin is 0.00000012 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $42,501.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://indiacoin.world/.”

