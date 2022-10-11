Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $5.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Infinera traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 27264 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

INFN has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the second quarter worth $55,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Infinera during the first quarter valued at $89,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $991.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $357.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.62 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

