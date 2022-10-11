Infosys (INFY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Infosys had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. On average, analysts expect Infosys to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38. Infosys has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Infosys to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Infosys by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,982,000 after acquiring an additional 149,668 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Infosys by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,086,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,643 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Infosys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Infosys by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 528,900 shares in the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

