Insider Buying: ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Purchases 24,496 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $643,264.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,349,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,431,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

On Friday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 32,268 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $853,165.92.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of EMO stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.63. 1,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,982. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.46. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMO. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 31,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.