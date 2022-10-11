Insider Buying: Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Purchases 60 Shares of Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Rating) insider Timothy Cowper bought 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 247 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £148.20 ($179.07).

Timothy Cowper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Timothy Cowper bought 50 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($180.64).

Shares of LON:ONT traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 250 ($3.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,615. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 12 month low of GBX 213.50 ($2.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 736 ($8.89). The company has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 285.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 308.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 8.51.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ONT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.83) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 671 ($8.11) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

