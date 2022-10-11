Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,969 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,534 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,449,000 after buying an additional 1,627,363 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.69.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.14. 1,873,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,491,864. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

