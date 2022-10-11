Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after buying an additional 5,408,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,892,459,000 after buying an additional 1,100,806 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,089,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,654,000 after purchasing an additional 66,301 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $690,223,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.22. 69,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,819. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.67 and its 200 day moving average is $104.10. The stock has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.