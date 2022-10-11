International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Shares of International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 20217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

International Lithium Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 15.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09.

International Lithium Company Profile

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company holds an interest in the Raleigh Lake project, which covers an area over 48,500 hectares located in Ontario; Avalonia Project, which comprises eight prospecting licenses totaling 292 square kilometers in south-eastern Ireland; and the Forgan Lake/Georgia Lake Project, which covers an area of 256 hectares located in the Thunder Bay Mining District in Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

See Also

