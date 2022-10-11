Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Bought by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSJN. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 275,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 70,019 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,870,000. Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 118,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 225,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 19,177 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSJN stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $22.87. 2,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,709. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.59. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.