Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 10,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 62,527 shares.The stock last traded at $42.49 and had previously closed at $42.38.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.97.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

