Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $266.41 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $263.64 and a one year high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.57.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

