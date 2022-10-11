Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Boosted by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,703,000 after buying an additional 729,133 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,911,000 after buying an additional 847,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after buying an additional 986,490 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,589,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,738,000 after buying an additional 200,794 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,401,000 after buying an additional 326,108 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.23. 84,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,015,536. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $127.08 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.66.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

