Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Shares Sold by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $11,012,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RTM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,179. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.23 and a fifty-two week high of $192.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.10.

