Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 142,747 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 205% compared to the average daily volume of 46,779 put options.

Luminar Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

LAZR traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,711,456. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.55. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 832.16% and a negative return on equity of 134.47%. The business had revenue of $9.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,293,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,317,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 162,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $898,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAZR. Cowen lifted their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

